The Supernova Market is a spectacular outdoor market hosted by Sparkles n’ Sawdust Studio, in partnership with the Nova Centre.

This is a juried market, that is carefully curated to ensure little to no overlap in product types. There will be art, food vendors and lots of crafters! Come out and support local artists, makers & food vendors!

This event has been carefully planned, with not a single detail left out. With new safety features, to help keep everyone safe.

This location is street level and accessible to EVERYONE!

Lots of parking lots and street parking available near by

Family friendly

Accessible by every bus route

Located in the core of the downtown entertainment district

How much is admission? FREE – We want everyone to feel welcome and join in on the fun!