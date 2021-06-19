The Tenaquip Foundation WALK4MD

The Walk4MD is an annual event where participants from across Canada rally together to raise awareness and much-needed funds for research!

This year, celebrate with us on June 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. AST

Watch our online event and then go walk, roll and have fun with your family and friends, in a safe way.

By supporting the Walk4MD, as a participant or donor, you are making an impact on Canadians living with a neuromuscular disorder, their family members and caregivers. Funds raised through Walk4MD help fund:

Vital research for a cure, improved treatments and clinical trials

Programs and services that increase independence and mobility and provide clients with the resources they need when they need them most

Advocacy efforts to ensure clients are at the center of decision making both provincially and federally

This year marks the 2nd virtual Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD. We hope to see you in-person again soon, but until that time MDC hopes you will join us on this virtual ‘walk’ on June 19, 2021.