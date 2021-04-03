Murder Mystery Musical: A KILLER PARTY

STREAMING ONLINE – Saturday, April 3rd @7:30pm and Sunday April 4th @7:30pm.

Tickets & Show Information Available At: tickets.sparrowtheatre.ca

A Killer Party will be a live-streamed event. Ticket prices are $10.00, and they can be purchased at tickets.sparrowtheatre.ca For more information, visit sparrowtheatre.ca/upcoming/. Funded in part by SK Arts.

Sparrow Theatre Company Presents a Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical.

Synopsis: When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theatre in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an “immersive murder mystery dinner party”, no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter the eager, and untested Detective Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she get down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

Sparrow Theatre Cast: Andrew Linsley as Varthur McArthur, Savana Gallant as Justine Case, Jonathan Pickrell as Clarke Staples, Oli Guselle as Shea Crescendo, Kenni Chomyn as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jory Litt-Jukes as George Murderer, Keisha Mowchenko as Lily Wright, Jordie Hughton as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Meaghan Dormuth as Joan McArthur, Emry Tupper as Jeremy Jordan, Gwenda MacPherson as Detective Case, and Catherine Hui, Aunya Jayde, Avery Wall, and Joyelle Lohendorf as the Featured Ensemble.