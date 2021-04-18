980 CKNW and Global BC Support the Vancouver Sun Run 2021
- When
-
The Vancouver Sun Run will be doing it's 37th Annual run a little differently this year. We are encouraging you to run you 10k on your time between April 18th to the 30th! Full detailsOnline - 717 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC Vancouver Sun Run info@vancouversunrun.com
- Ages
- all-ages
- Website
- https://www.vancouversunrun.com/
- Contact
- info@vancouversunrun.com (Vancouver Sun Run)
Now in its 37th year, the annual Vancouver Sun Run will return in a unique way. Due to the ongoing effects of the novel Coronavirus, the 10k Vancouver Sun Run and 2.5k Shaw Mini Sun Run will take place virtually from Sunday, April 18th through to Friday, April 30th.
Although COVID-19 has impacted many activities in our daily lives, BC health officials are encouraging people to get outside and be active. Pacific Blue Cross, a longstanding sponsor of the Vancouver Sun Run volunteer program, is evolving its support to the recently refreshed ‘walking category.’ Participants from all over British Columbia and throughout Canada will be encouraged to complete their own versions of the iconic race within their respective communities.