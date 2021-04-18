980 CKNW and Global BC Support the Vancouver Sun Run 2021

Now in its 37th year, the annual Vancouver Sun Run will return in a unique way. Due to the ongoing effects of the novel Coronavirus, the 10k Vancouver Sun Run and 2.5k Shaw Mini Sun Run will take place virtually from Sunday, April 18th through to Friday, April 30th.

Although COVID-19 has impacted many activities in our daily lives, BC health officials are encouraging people to get outside and be active. Pacific Blue Cross, a longstanding sponsor of the Vancouver Sun Run volunteer program, is evolving its support to the recently refreshed ‘walking category.’ Participants from all over British Columbia and throughout Canada will be encouraged to complete their own versions of the iconic race within their respective communities.