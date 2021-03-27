Art Exhibit: THE RED STUDIO – Robert Christie

ARTIST MEET-AND-GREET: Saturday, March 27th, 1:00pm-4:00pm BY APPOINTMENT.

EXHIBITION DATES: Saturday, March 27th through May 6th.

“Engaging the viewer in a compelling, purely visual experience is the primary outcome of a painting by Robert Christie. Using a creative process of exploration and development, each work goes through an ambitious negotiation of visual elements including all the dimensions of colour, texture, edge, proportion, and real and implied space. There is a building up and taking away of parts. A merging of two and three dimensions. A harmony of careful design and spontaneous discovery. Christie does not make a presupposed picturesque composition within a frame. The resulting object produced through his creative process is a discovered composition. More unique, fresher and surprising than a predetermined arrangement. For the viewer the artworks are playful, dynamic and beautiful.”

Please call 306-664-3385 (ext. 2) during regular hours or Email gallery@artplacement.com to book a time to visit. No appointment is necessary to view the exhibition at any other time; the gallery is open during our normal hours of operation (please note: we will be closed on Friday, April 2nd and Saturday, April 3rd).

