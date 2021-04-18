Walk or Run a 5k/10k/Half/Full Marathon in memory of those lives lost on April 18 and 19, 2020. Races will be held in and around Truro and Colchester on April 18th 2021 or Virtually from your own course.

The race ends in Victoria Park where other events to mark the one year anniversary of the tragedy will follow. Race Kit includes Memorial T-shirt & Commemorative Medal.

Proceeds will support the Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society’s Memorial Building Fund that will establish a permanent memorial in memory of those 23 lives that were so unfairly taken from their families and our communities.

During the week of April 11th to April 18th, pay tribute to the victims of the April massacre by taking a quiet walk through an identified trail at Victoria Park, Truro. Along the walk there will be memorial sites to honour each of the victims where you can pause, grieve and remember together.

For more information, visit the Nova Scotia Remembers Memorial Race website.