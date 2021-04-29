Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Flood Prevention at Home
- When
-
Add to Calendar 29-04-2021 12:00 29-04-2021 13:00 America/Toronto Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Flood Prevention at Home
Flooding, hail, high winds and other extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense in Edmonton due to climate change. Climate modelling for Edmonton indicates that the likelihood of overland flooding caused by heavy rainfall events will increase in future. At this session, find out the flood risks for your neighbourhood, how to prepare,… Full detailsonline - online, Edmonton, Alberta City of Edmonton - Change For Climate changeforclimate@edmonton.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://changeforclimate.ca
- Contact
- changeforclimate@edmonton.ca (City of Edmonton - Change For Climate)
Flooding, hail, high winds and other extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense in Edmonton due to climate change. Climate modelling for Edmonton indicates that the likelihood of overland flooding caused by heavy rainfall events will increase in future. At this session, find out the flood risks for your neighbourhood, how to prepare, and programs available to support your flood-prevention efforts.