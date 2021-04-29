Menu

Virtual
Apr 29 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Flood Prevention at Home

Where
online - online, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Flooding, hail, high winds and other extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense in Edmonton due to climate change. Climate modelling for Edmonton indicates that the likelihood of overland flooding caused by heavy rainfall events will increase in future. At this session, find out the flood risks for your neighbourhood, how to prepare,… Full details 

Website
http://changeforclimate.ca
Contact
changeforclimate@edmonton.ca (City of Edmonton - Change For Climate)
Flooding, hail, high winds and other extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense in Edmonton due to climate change. Climate modelling for Edmonton indicates that the likelihood of overland flooding caused by heavy rainfall events will increase in future. At this session, find out the flood risks for your neighbourhood, how to prepare, and programs available to support your flood-prevention efforts.
