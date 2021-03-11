980 CKNW and Global BC Support the CelticFest Vancouver 2021
980 CKNW and Global BC are proud to support this year's Virtual CelticFest Vancouver 2021! Happening Online March 11 – 20, read more… Full details
Online - Suite 385 – 1350 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC
Celtic Fest Vancouver
info@celticfestvancouver.com
- info@celticfestvancouver.com (Celtic Fest Vancouver)
CelticFest Vancouver returns this March with a their first-ever virtual festival. With a musical trad session on St Patrick’s Days and events throughout the week ranging from a virtual game show, cocktail and baking classes and the Family Day with story-telling, dance, art, language and more – there’s something for everyone. For tickets click here.
About CeltictFest:
CelticFest Vancouver is Western Canada’s biggest annual Celtic festival. CelticFest is a rich cultural celebration of the seven Celtic nations’ kinship and community. The festival showcases the best of Celtic music, dance, spoken word as well as film, food and fare and the much-anticipated St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
CelticFest Vancouver is a non-profit Society registered in British Columbia since 2004. The Society’s mission is to: Bring together the local community in an annual festival celebration of Celtic Culture and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Deliver education on global Celtic heritage, art and cultural traditions. Promote and showcase local and international Celtic music, dance, spoken word, theatre, film, art, crafts, food/beverage and Highland sports.