Virtual
Mar 13 6:30 PM - 7:45 PM

Global BC sponsors 9th Annual Kidney Gala

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC
When
Saturday, March 13

Saturday, March 13 | Virtual | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/BCYKidneyGala2021
Contact
778-863-0965

Saturday, March 13
Virtual

Be there for the 9th Annual Kidney Gala.

On March 13, join The Kidney Foundation, BC & Yukon Branch online for their virtual live telethon with silent auction, entertainment, inspiring speakers, and door prizes.

Funds raised will support innovative research and kidney patients in BC and the Yukon.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at KidneyGala.com