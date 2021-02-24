Global BC sponsors 9th Annual Kidney Gala
Be there for the 9th Annual Kidney Gala.
On March 13, join The Kidney Foundation, BC & Yukon Branch online for their virtual live telethon with silent auction, entertainment, inspiring speakers, and door prizes.
Funds raised will support innovative research and kidney patients in BC and the Yukon.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at KidneyGala.com