Samsung Canada: Galaxy Week

Samsung Canada is offering exclusive promotions on samsung.com/ca and at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada. Galaxy Week is back (Feb. 23 - March 9), and for the first time ever, Samsung Canada will also offer flash sales on Galaxy Days! There is no better time to Gift Galaxy, including the latest smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearables. See below for the details! Galaxy Week Available between February 23 - March 9 *Stackable with all other promotions with the exception of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ Trade-In Offer Get 50% off Galaxy Buds Pro when you purchase select Galaxy S21 5G smartphones Get 50% off Galaxy Buds+ when you purchase a Galaxy A smartphone Get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds+ with purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 512GB Get a bonus Galaxy Tab A 8.0 with purchase of Galaxy Ion 13.3” 256GB Trade-in your old tablet and get a $200 credit towards purchase of select Galaxy Tab S7 | 7+. Plus, get a credit for the trade-in value of your old tablet Not stackable with any promotions Purchase select Galaxy Watch3 and save $150 on purchase of second select Galaxy Watch3 Get 50% off on Galaxy Buds+ when you purchase Galaxy Watch3 Get 50% off on Samsung Care+ when you purchase select Galaxy devices Galaxy Days (Flash Sales, first time ever!!) Available one-day only February 23, 2021 Get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Pro with purchase of select Galaxy S21 Series 5G smartphones March 2, 2021 Get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds+ with purchase of select Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablets March 9, 2021 Get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of select Galaxy S21 Series 5G or Galaxy Note20 Series 5G smartphones.