630 CHED Heart Pledge Day for the University Hospital Foundation
Tune in to 630 CHED on Feb. 24, from 6am to 6pm for stories from the frontlines of cardiac care – told by medical teams that save lives, and the patients whose lives were saved.
- http://heartpledgeday.ca
Tune in to 630 CHED on Wednesday, February 24, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm for stories from the frontlines of cardiac care – told by medical teams that save lives, and the patients whose lives were saved.
For more information or to make a donation visit HeartPledgeDay.ca.