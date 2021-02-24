Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Feb 24 6:00 AM - 6:00 PM

630 CHED Heart Pledge Day for the University Hospital Foundation

Where
630 CHED - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-02-2021 06:00 24-02-2021 18:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED Heart Pledge Day for the University Hospital Foundation

Tune in to 630 CHED on Feb. 24, from 6am to 6pm for stories from the frontlines of cardiac care – told by medical teams that save lives, and the patients whose lives were saved. Full details 

 630 CHED - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://heartpledgeday.ca

Tune in to 630 CHED on Wednesday, February 24, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm for stories from the frontlines of cardiac care – told by medical teams that save lives, and the patients whose lives were saved.

For more information or to make a donation visit HeartPledgeDay.ca.