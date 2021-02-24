Clean Up The Oceans
- Where
- Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 24-02-2021 10:00 24-02-2021 11:00 America/Toronto Clean Up The Oceans
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre ecocentre@dnv.org
- Ages
- 7+
- Contact
- ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Would you like to learn about water systems and how you can take positive action to protect the oceans? Join Sea Smart to learn about and test your knowledge about ocean pollution! An extra device for Kahoot is recommended. Suitable for ages 7 and up. Hosted by the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 per individual and $5 per family, to help us continue to offer these exciting programs.