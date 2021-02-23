Menu

Festival
Feb 23 - Feb 28 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Halifax Black Film Festival

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 23-02-2021 07:00 28-02-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Halifax Black Film Festival

Global News is proud to present the 5th annual Halifax Black Film Festival! Full details 

Website
https://halifaxblackfilm.com/

TD Bank in collaboration with Global News are proud to present the 5th annual Halifax Black Film Festival!

From February 23rd to 28th, see the world from another perspective. Celebrating diversity with though-provoking and inspirational stories by black filmmakers from around the world.

The Halifax Black Film Festival has movies, panel discussion, youth programs and live music.  For tickets and festival details, visit halifaxblackfilm.com!