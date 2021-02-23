Halifax Black Film Festival
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 23-02-2021 07:00 28-02-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Halifax Black Film Festival
Global News is proud to present the 5th annual Halifax Black Film Festival! Full detailsDD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://halifaxblackfilm.com/
TD Bank in collaboration with Global News are proud to present the 5th annual Halifax Black Film Festival!
From February 23rd to 28th, see the world from another perspective. Celebrating diversity with though-provoking and inspirational stories by black filmmakers from around the world.
The Halifax Black Film Festival has movies, panel discussion, youth programs and live music. For tickets and festival details, visit halifaxblackfilm.com!