Virtual
Feb 3 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

WORLD READ ALOUD DAY WITH LAURA FARINA

Where
Zoom - 5505 Main Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 03-02-2021 09:00 03-02-2021 10:00

Join Word Vancouver and children's author Laura Farina to share in the power of reading aloud. World Read Aloud Day is a day conceived and run by Lit World, a day when we all come together to celebrate stories. Grades K-3 Free 

 Zoom - 5505 Main Street, Vancouver, BC
Ages
K-3
Website
https://www.wordvancouver.ca/2021-events/2021/2/3/world-read-aloud-day
Contact
blnish_pandoras@yahoo.ca +1 07783224039 (Bonnie Nish)
