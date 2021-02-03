WORLD READ ALOUD DAY WITH LAURA FARINA
- When
-
03-02-2021 09:00 03-02-2021 10:00 WORLD READ ALOUD DAY WITH LAURA FARINA
Join Word Vancouver and children's author Laura Farina to share in the power of reading aloud. World Read Aloud Day is a day conceived and run by Lit World, a day when we all come together to celebrate stories. Grades K-3 Free
- Ages
- K-3
- Contact
- blnish_pandoras@yahoo.ca +1 07783224039 (Bonnie Nish)
