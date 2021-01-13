Menu

Sports
Jan 13 - May 7 12:00 AM

Edmonton Oilers on 630 CHED

Where
630 CHED - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-01-2021 00:00 07-05-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Edmonton Oilers on 630 CHED

Hockey is back! Tune in to 630 CHED for all the action or listen online at 630CHED.com.  Full details 

 630 CHED
Website
http://630CHED.com

Hockey is back!

Tune in to 630 CHED, Edmonton’s news, conversation and live sports station, for all the action or listen online at 630CHED.com

Here is the full Edmonton Oilers Schedule:

For full 630 CHED coverage of the Edmonton Oilers, visit our Oilers page.