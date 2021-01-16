Art Exhibition: SQUARE DANCE

EXHIBITION DATES: January 16th to March 6th. VIRTUAL ARTIST TALK (by ZOOM): February 17th at 7:00pm.

A NEW EXHIBITION BY AWARD WINNING ARTIST CATHRYN MILLER OPENS AT THE SASKATCHEWAN CRAFT COUNCIL GALLERY. Saskatchewan Craft Council (SCC) is pleased to present SQUARE DANCE, a solo exhibition by Saskatchewan paper artist Cathryn Miller.

Cathryn’s paper and book works have won multiple accolades and awards. They have won the Premier’s Prize for the Outstanding Entry three times at Dimensions, the SCC’s biennial touring juried exhibition. This intricate and extraordinary exhibition, created solely of paper, relies on textile tradition to reinterpret and expand on how memory is held and shared. In their artist statement, Cathryn describes their interest for unusual ways of sharing memories and communicating – such as infographics, cryptography, and the artist’s own personal iconography that takes the place of traditional words and pictures.

Phone: 306-653-3616 (ext. 2) scc.exhibitions@sasktel.net saskcraftcouncil.org