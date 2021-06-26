Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-06-2021 07:00 03-07-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo
Halifax’s summer kickoff event is back! Full detailsScotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia info@nstattoo.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://nstattoo.ca/
- Contact
- info@nstattoo.ca (902)420-1114
Halifax’s summer kickoff event is back and better than ever – and kids are free!
The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is the only place you’ll find pipers, drummers, dancers, acrobats, bands, choirs, singers, display teams, historical re-enactments, military precision and so much more under one roof!
June 26 – July 3, 2021 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia