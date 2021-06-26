Menu

Music
Jun 26 - Jul 3 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

Where
Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Halifax’s summer kickoff event is back! Full details 

Website
https://nstattoo.ca/
Contact
info@nstattoo.ca (902)420-1114

Halifax’s summer kickoff event is back and better than ever – and kids are free!

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is the only place you’ll find pipers, drummers, dancers, acrobats, bands, choirs, singers, display teams, historical re-enactments, military precision and so much more under one roof!

June 26 – July 3, 2021 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia