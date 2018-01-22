Jan-March Exhibitions at Place des Arts January 22 – March 18, 2021 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam | 604.664.1636 | placedesarts.ca Visit Place des Arts to view three new exhibitions in a variety of mediums with work from local artists: - Capturing Moments: Chronicling Our Lives, various mediums curated by the Coquitlam Heritage Society - Into the Woods: BC Nature in Woodcut, woodcut printmaking by Rick Herdman - Remnants, photography and sculpture by Laura Clark Please note: We welcome individual and core bubble visits to our exhibition spaces by appointment. Call 604-664-1636 ext. 0 to book. Free admission.