Other
Jan 22 - Mar 18 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Jan-March Exhibitions at Place des Arts

Where
Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, Canada View Map
When
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://placedesarts.ca/exhibitions/
Contact
info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
Jan-March Exhibitions at Place des Arts January 22 – March 18, 2021 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam | 604.664.1636 | placedesarts.ca Visit Place des Arts to view three new exhibitions in a variety of mediums with work from local artists: - Capturing Moments: Chronicling Our Lives, various mediums curated by the Coquitlam Heritage Society - Into the Woods: BC Nature in Woodcut, woodcut printmaking by Rick Herdman - Remnants, photography and sculpture by Laura Clark Please note: We welcome individual and core bubble visits to our exhibition spaces by appointment. Call 604-664-1636 ext. 0 to book. Free admission.
