980 CKNW and Global BC Support Vancouver Short Film Festival 2021

The 11th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival is launching online via Eventival Virtual from January 22—24, 2021. Join us for three days of the best short films BC has to offer! Film Programmes will also be available up to 7 days after their weekend premiere. About VSFF: The Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) is committed to the celebration of the vibrant community of short film, video, and animation artists on the Canadian West Coast. We hope to build ties between emerging and established professionals, and provide an arena where all short filmmakers, including students, can screen their films in public and support their fellow colleagues. Our ultimate goal is to connect short filmmakers to a broader audience in order to grow the local film industry.