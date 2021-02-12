Menu

Sports
Feb 12, 2021 - Dec 21, 2021

Global Edmonton supports: Virtual Canadian Birkie

12-02-2021 00:00 21-12-2021 00:00

You are invited to join thousands of people around the world skiing the Canadian Birkie virtually. 

http://canadianbirkie.com/virtual-birkie

Virtual Canadian Birkie: Go at your own pace, at your own place!

You are invited to join thousands of people around the world skiing the Canadian Birkie virtually. This ten day event takes place from February 12 to 21, 2021. You can ski, roller-ski, run, walk or cycle in a 4, 8, 13, 31 or 55 kilometre event.

