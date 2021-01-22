680 CJOB is proud to support the Innovation HSC Radiothon on Friday, January 22nd.

The Innovation HSC Radiothon is a day when we share stories of grateful and passionate Manitobans who, like so many of us, received exceptional care at HSC Winnipeg. Research and health care personnel also join us to provide insight into their innovative work at HSC and how it helps Manitoban and their loved ones. The Innovation HSC Radiothon will broadcast from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on 680 CJOB, with special segments from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Power 97 and Peggy9

Money raised through the Innovation HC Radiothon helps improve patient care at HSC through important research initiatives, training opportunities for health care staff, the acquisition of cutting-edge medical equipment, and the development of new state-of-the-art facilities.

To donate now, please call 204-515-5612 or text HSCF to 20222 to donate $20!