WINTER CITY SNOW GLOW (Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Site)

December 16th – 20th and December 22nd to 27th: ICE GARDEN. December 24th and 25th: CHRISTMAS TOWN! December 29th to January 3rd: AURORA GLOW. January 5th to 10th: MOONLIGHT BONFIRE. January 12th to 17th: SNOW SPARKLE. January 19th to 24th: OTHERWORLDLY FOREST. January 26th to 31st and February 2nd to 7th: T.B.A. February 10th to 28th: INTERACTIVE DISPLAY (show times, description and title TBA in early 2021). March 2nd to 7th and 9th to 14th: RIVER FLOW / ICE BREAKUP. March 16th to 21st and 23rd to 29th: SPRING FLOWERS.

WINTER CITY SNOW GLOW – Lighting designs by J.J. Neufled, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Site, Meewasin Trail. 6:OOAM TO SUNRISE AND SUNSET TO 11:00PM.

The design changes every few weeks (see the list above). You can walk through the lighting on the site or take in the view from across the river (behind Diefenbaker Canada Centre is a good spot to park to access the trail from the site). This lighting design project was made possible with a WintercityYXE grant. In February there will be a special interactive show that is funded through the Saskatchewan Lottery Community Grant program. The lighting system was installed through the generous support raised in the Festival’s Staging the Future Capital Campaign. If you haven’t been down to the new Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan site we encourage you to visit – the contemplation circle at the south end of the site is now completed and the view of the river (especially lovely to watch from the amphitheatre seats) is truly wonderful.

For more information visit: http://www.shakespearesask.com/productions/details/winter_lighting_designs.html