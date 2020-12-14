680 CJOB welcomes the return of a holiday tradition: Canad Inns Winter Wonderland at Red River Exhibition Park December 14th to January 2nd.

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is Manitoba’s largest drive-thru light show and provides a brilliant presentation of over one million lights in 26 different theme areas. Travel the 2.5 kilometre route in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle, tune your radio to the Park’s Christmas station and enjoy the views.

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is thrilled to provide a safe and fun drive-thru light show for the whole family! It is important to remember that you must arrive with only those people from your immediate household and remain in your vehicle for the duration of the show. Tickets online at www.redriverex.com, Canad Inns, Circle K or Giant Tiger. Happy Holidays!

HOURS OF OPERATION

Daily: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Closed: Christmas Day (December 25, 2020)

LOCATION

Red River Exhibition Park

New entrance: Click here for a map.

TICKET INFORMATION

ADVANCE TICKETS:

Family vehicle tickets can be purchased in advance online, or at Giant Tiger, Circle K, Valu-Lots and any Winnipeg Canad Inns location for only $15 (plus GST) for one family vehicle with up to seven passengers.

BUY ONLINE:

Click here to purchase tickets online. Service fees apply.

AT THE GATE:

Tickets purchased at the gate include GST. Cash, Visa, Mastercard and debit are accepted.

Family vehicle, taxi or limo with up to 7 passengers: $20

Bus, handi van or limo with 8 to 15 passengers: $35

Bus or handi van with 16 to 30 passengers: $45

Bus with 31 to 40 passengers: $65

Bus with 41 passengers: $85

ACTIVITIES

Enjoy the lights as you travel in the comfort and safety of your vehicle around Red River Exhibition Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is very important that you arrive only with those people in your immediate household and you do not leave your vehicle.

Due to current COVID restrictions, the skating rink is closed.

Due to current COVID restrictions, the activity area and holiday statues photo stop is closed.

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, we will not be having sleigh rides this year. They will be back when times are better.