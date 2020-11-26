Global BC supports Aunt Leah’s Charity Tree Lots
On now until December 23 | Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam
On now until December 23 (or while supplies last)
Aunt Leah’s Place is running its annual Christmas tree lot fundraiser with strict safety protocols.
Add holiday cheer to your home with a fresh tree, a condo-friendly potted tree, a wreath or a holiday planter to support youth from care and moms in need during this difficult time of isolation.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at AuntLeahs.org/Trees