Other
Nov 26 - Dec 17 3:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Global BC supports Aunt Leah’s Charity Tree Lots

Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, BC View Map
On now until December 23 | Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam | Full details 

http://www.auntleahs.org/social-enterprises/christmas-tree-lots/

On now until December 23 (or while supplies last)

Aunt Leah’s Place is running its annual Christmas tree lot fundraiser with strict safety protocols.

Add holiday cheer to your home with a fresh tree, a condo-friendly potted tree, a wreath or a holiday planter to support youth from care and moms in need during this difficult time of isolation.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at AuntLeahs.org/Trees