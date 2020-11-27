Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign
On now until December 31
Covenant House Vancouver’s doors remain open as they provide unconditional love and absolute respect for youth overcoming homelessness.
Your donation today will be triple matched, allowing you to have three times the impact for youth in need.
Give the gift of hope today.
Details at CovenantHouseBC.org