Nov 27 - Dec 31 3:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign

Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
https://www.covenanthousebc.org/ways-to-give/other-ways-to-give/donate-items/

On now until December 31

Covenant House Vancouver’s doors remain open as they provide unconditional love and absolute respect for youth overcoming homelessness.

Your donation today will be triple matched, allowing you to have three times the impact for youth in need.

Give the gift of hope today.

Details at CovenantHouseBC.org