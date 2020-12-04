CHRISTMAS BAKE SALE – Pre-order & Pick Up Only

PICK UP TIMES *** FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th – 6:30pm to 8:00pm. *** SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th – 1:00pm to 3:00pm. ***

Due to increased health concerns with Covid-19 we are taking the initiative to protect the health of our patrons by preventing large crowd gatherings but still providing quality home-baked goods to the Saskatoon community.

*** Kolachi *** Christmas Baking *** Cabbage Rolls *** Borshch ***

“COME AND GO ONLY” Please go to our Facebook page allsaintsuoc.saskatoon@gmail.com or access ssokyrka@gmail.com on how to pre-order and arrange pick-up (DEADLINE FOR PRE-ORDERS IS DECEMBER 1st – while supplies last).

Sponsored by The Ukrainian Women’s Association of Canada (UWAC) Hanka Romanchych Branch.