Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Nov 16 - Dec 31 8:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Covenant House Fall Match Campaign

Where
Covenant House - 1302 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-11-2020 08:00 31-12-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Covenant House Fall Match Campaign

Donate to the Covenant House Vancouver and have your donation tripled to have three times the impact for youth in need. Covenant House Vancouver exists, now more than ever, to support young people experiencing homelessness and to provide them with a source of unconditional love and absolute respect. Our doors are open as we continue… Full details 

 Covenant House - 1302 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC Covenant House Vancouver info@covenanthousebc.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all ages
Website
https://www.covenanthousebc.org/
Contact
info@covenanthousebc.org 604-638-GIFT (4438) (Covenant House Vancouver)

Donate to the Covenant House Vancouver and have your donation tripled to have three times the impact for youth in need. Covenant House Vancouver exists, now more than ever, to support young people experiencing homelessness and to provide them with a source of unconditional love and absolute respect. Our doors are open as we continue to provide food, shelter, and medical attention for some of the most vulnerable in our community.