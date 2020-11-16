Covenant House Fall Match Campaign
- https://www.covenanthousebc.org/
- info@covenanthousebc.org 604-638-GIFT (4438) (Covenant House Vancouver)
Donate to the Covenant House Vancouver and have your donation tripled to have three times the impact for youth in need. Covenant House Vancouver exists, now more than ever, to support young people experiencing homelessness and to provide them with a source of unconditional love and absolute respect. Our doors are open as we continue to provide food, shelter, and medical attention for some of the most vulnerable in our community.