Festival
Dec 11 - Dec 23 5:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Global BC sponsors PNE WinterLights

Where
Hastings Park - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-12-2020 17:00 23-12-2020 23:30 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors PNE WinterLights

December 11 to 13 & 17 to 23 | 4-10pm | PNE Hastings Park, Vancouver | Full details 

 Hastings Park - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC PNE info@pne.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://pne.ca/winterlights/
Contact
info@pne.ca 604-253-2311 (PNE)

December 11 to 13 and 17 to 23 | 4pm-10pm

Buckle up for this safe, holiday experience that you can enjoy with your family from the warmth of your car along a 2-kilometre route. You will be transported through nine enchanted lands filled with glowing lights in your mission to discover Santa, with special characters and festive performers to help you along your way.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PNE.ca/WinterLights