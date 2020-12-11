Global BC sponsors PNE WinterLights

December 11 to 13 and 17 to 23 | 4pm-10pm

Buckle up for this safe, holiday experience that you can enjoy with your family from the warmth of your car along a 2-kilometre route. You will be transported through nine enchanted lands filled with glowing lights in your mission to discover Santa, with special characters and festive performers to help you along your way.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PNE.ca/WinterLights