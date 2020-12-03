Menu

Theater
Dec 3 - Dec 5 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

The Array: First Contact

Where
Online - Online, Online, Online View Map
When
Witness four highly-original new works by interdisciplinary art groups—House of Rice, Hunters, Tricksters & Mystics, Popcorn Galaxies, and rice & beans theatre—in the second edition of Upintheair Theatre’s The Array. Exploring the cosmic theme of First Contact, presentations range from a series of drag performances about socially distanced human contact to Indigenous perspectives on doom-scrolling… Full details 

Ages
19+
Website
https://www.upintheairtheatre.com/
Contact
info@upintheairtheatre.com (Upintheair Theatre)
Witness four highly-original new works by interdisciplinary art groups—House of Rice, Hunters, Tricksters & Mystics, Popcorn Galaxies, and rice & beans theatre—in the second edition of Upintheair Theatre's The Array. Exploring the cosmic theme of First Contact, presentations range from a series of drag performances about socially distanced human contact to Indigenous perspectives on doom-scrolling and online dating and from old school letter exchanges to a meditation on the loss of physical contact.
