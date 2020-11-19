do you want what i have got? a craigslist cantata

Your personal ads, set to music. Join a cast of wild and wacky characters from the Craigslist community as they attempt to buy and sell online, all the while longing and searching for human connection. Revisit one of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows to come out of Vancouver in the last decade! This time with a fresh, new perspective on social isolation and live-streamed from all around The Cultch’s Historic Theatre—resulting in a witty and poignant exploration of physical distancing, then and now. Featuring the original songs ‘300 Stuffed Penguins,’ ‘Chili Eating Buddy,’ ‘Decapitated Dolls,’ and more. Starring an incredibly talented local cast including, Meaghan Chenosky, Josh Epstein, Chirag Naik, Amanda Sum, Andrew Wheeler—with new choreography by Amanda Testini.