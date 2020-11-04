“Duty, Honour & Izzat – The Call to Flanders Fields,” a poignant and powerful travelling exhibition showcasing the pivotal but little known role of the British Indian Army in the First World War, is coming to Museum of Surrey from November 4-14. “We are honoured to have this opportunity to share the compelling stories and achievements of veterans who belong to the Punjabi community,” said Museum of Surrey Manager Lynn Saffery. “Until quite recently, these stories have largely gone untold.” The exhibit, curated by Steven Purewal, founder of Indus Media Foundations Canada, will showcase in fascinating detail and vivid visuals the sacrifices made by Punjabis serving in the British Indian army during the First World War. It examines their motivations for going to war and highlights the vital role they played fighting alongside their Canadian brothers-in-arms and other allied powers in the pursuit of victory in what came to be known as the ‘Great War for Civilisation.’ “Duty, Honour & Izzat – The Call to Flanders Fields,” runs until November 14, 2020. Free pre-registered, one-hour self-guided tours are available from Wednesday to Saturday. The museum follows all citywide COVID-19 safety protocols as per Health BC, City of Surrey and WorkSafe BC. Registration is required. Call 604-592-6956 to book your tour before spaces fill up. Museum of Surrey is closed on Remembrance Day (November 11). Museum of Surrey is a dynamic and accessible community hub and cultural space that reflects the City of Surrey’s innovation and creativity. It is a people museum, with a mission to connect people and stories through engaging events, interactive exhibits, programs, textiles and local, national and international exhibitions, as well as public space for rentals. The museum, located at 17710 56A Avenue in Surrey, is on the Heritage Campus, home to Veterans Square, Anderson Cabin, 1881 Town Hall and Anniedale School.