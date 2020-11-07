Saturday, November 7 | 4:30pm

on Global BC

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Canadian Liberation of the Netherlands. To mark this momentous occasion, watch this produced a one hour documentary called “75 Years Later: The Sounds of Freedom” on Global BC.

Interwoven with musical performances from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, the Dutch Symphony Orchestra and the Seaforth Highlanders, WWII veterans and Dutch survivors share their stories and memories.

Viewers are transported through time as a young girl discovers a crate full of war artifacts that belonged to her great-grandfather, including hand written letters to her great-grandmother. His voice from the past recalls important events that led to the Liberation of the Netherlands back in 1945.