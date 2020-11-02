Animal Adaptations with the California Nature Centre!

Monday, November 2 10:00 am to 11:00 am Take a virtual trip to Southern California, where you'll learn how the local plants and animals have adapted to live in their desert and mountain home. This program is offered in collaboration with our guests, the Environmental Nature Center. The program is for children aged 5 and up. Sign up on EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/127003217041 For information on other upcoming programs, visit our website www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca This program will take place on Zoom. We will email a link to participants approximately an hour prior to the program. Please make sure that there is an adult present to help children participate in the chat questions. This session will be recorded so we ask that your video and audio stay off. Whilst this program is free our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre!.