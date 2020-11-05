Menu

Virtual
Nov 5 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Global News supports: No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Ceremonies

Where
Virtual - View Map
When
Join the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation on Thursday, November 5. Watch the live ceremony, starting at 10:30am only on Globalnews.ca. Full details 

Website
https://www.nostoneleftalone.ca/

For 2020, No Stone Left Alone ceremonies will look different than in previous years. But we remain undeterred in our commitment to remember Canada’s veterans.

Join the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation on Thursday, November 5 as they honour, educate, and remember the sacrifice and service of Canada’s military. Watch the live ceremony, starting at 10:30am only on Globalnews.ca.