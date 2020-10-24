Pasqua Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop
With the closure of our gift shop in the Pasqua Hospital due to COVID, we are opening a pop-up shop at the Centennial Market so we can continue to raise money for much-needed medical equipment. We will carry giftware, Christmas decor and ornaments. Lots of unique items including our Grinch and gnome displays. It’s a cute little shop to purchase that unique gift while supporting a great cause. We will be there every weekend until December 20th.