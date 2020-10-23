Menu

Food
Oct 23 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

St. James Drive-Thru Autumn Roast Beef Supper

Where
St. James United Church - 4506 Sherwood Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Drive-Thru Autumn Roast Beef Dinner on October 23rd. Contact the church office by phone at 306-543-2626 or email stjames.office@sasktel.net. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance. We do accept cash/cheque and etransfer. Support local, eat a homemade home-style delicious meal with zero fuss and feel good about it! Catered by @CharlottesCateringMJ Full details 

Contact
stjames.office@sasktel.net 306-543-2626 (St. James Church)
