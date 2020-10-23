23-10-2020 17:00

23-10-2020 18:00

America/Toronto

St. James Drive-Thru Autumn Roast Beef Supper

Drive-Thru Autumn Roast Beef Dinner on October 23rd. Contact the church office by phone at 306-543-2626 or email stjames.office@sasktel.net. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance. We do accept cash/cheque and etransfer. Support local, eat a homemade home-style delicious meal with zero fuss and feel good about it! Catered by @CharlottesCateringMJ Full details →