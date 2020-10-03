Global BC & 980 CKNW supports New West Chamber: Thankathon 2020 – A Community Gratitude Challenge
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-10-2020 03:00 09-10-2020 02:59 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports New West Chamber: Thankathon 2020 – A Community Gratitude Challenge
October 3 to 9 | #Thankathon2020 | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- https://thankathon.ca/
October 3 to 9
#Thankathon2020
Share your gratitude during Thankathon 2020.
Help generate a tidal wave of gratitude on Social Media by sharing a post thanking your favourite local business, front line worker or community hero within New Westminster.
Focusing on Gratitude will help us all endure the ongoing effects of this pandemic.
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at Thankathon.ca