Virtual
Oct 3 - Oct 9 3:00 AM - 2:59 AM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports New West Chamber: Thankathon 2020 – A Community Gratitude Challenge

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
October 3 to 9 | #Thankathon2020 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://thankathon.ca/
October 3 to 9 #Thankathon2020 Share your gratitude during Thankathon 2020. Help generate a tidal wave of gratitude on Social Media by sharing a post thanking your favourite local business, front line worker or community hero within New Westminster. Focusing on Gratitude will help us all endure the ongoing effects of this pandemic. Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW. Details at Thankathon.ca.
