Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Event
Oct 15 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB

Where
Saskatoon Council on Aging - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-10-2020 13:00 15-10-2020 14:00 America/Toronto MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB

ONLINE  VIA  ZOOM. Every picture tells a story!  Our one hour program features Courtney Tuck-Goetz from the WDM.  Journey back in time for a fascinating look at historical artifacts.  Practice sleuthing skills with mystery photos.  ALL OLDER ADULTS 55+ INVITED! Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House.  Hours of operation: Monday to… Full details 

 Saskatoon Council on Aging - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

ONLINE  VIA  ZOOM.

Every picture tells a story!  Our one hour program features Courtney Tuck-Goetz from the WDM.  Journey back in time for a fascinating look at historical artifacts.  Practice sleuthing skills with mystery photos.  ALL OLDER ADULTS 55+ INVITED!

Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House.  Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm.  Closed 12:00noon to 1:00pm for lunch.  Safety of older adults and the public is paramount.  We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office.  To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.

COST IS FREE.

HOW TO REGISTER: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

http://www.scoa.ca          http://www.saskatooncaregiver.ca          Join Us: Be a Member!