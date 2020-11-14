Agricola Street Holiday Night Market
Bring out your holiday cheer for the Agricola Street North by Night Market: Holiday Edition!
Cyclesmith Parking Lot - 2553 Agricola St
info@gonorthhalifax.com
902-483-1896
Bring out your holiday cheer for the Agricola Street North by Night Market: Holiday Edition!
Live music, beer garden & warm mulled wine, food trucks, local artisans, family activities, and all around good time!
Make the market part of your holiday fun and check out Agricola Streets great restaurants, bars and shops before heading over to the Market.