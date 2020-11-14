Menu

Festival
Nov 14 1:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Agricola Street Holiday Night Market

Where
Cyclesmith Parking Lot - 2553 Agricola St, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-11-2020 01:00 14-11-2020 21:00

Bring out your holiday cheer for the Agricola Street North by Night Market: Holiday Edition! 

 Cyclesmith Parking Lot - 2553 Agricola St
Website
https://www.gonorthhalifax.ca/agricola-holiday-market
Contact
info@gonorthhalifax.com 902-483-1896
North End Business Association Facebook

Bring out your holiday cheer for the Agricola Street North by Night Market: Holiday Edition!

Live music, beer garden & warm mulled wine, food trucks, local artisans, family activities, and all around good time!

Make the market part of your holiday fun and check out Agricola Streets great restaurants, bars and shops before heading over to the Market.