Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Festival
Sep 26 1:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Taking BLK Gottingen

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 26-09-2020 01:00 26-09-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Taking BLK Gottingen

Experience and celebrate the diversity of North End Halifax! Full details 

 North End Business Association DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.facebook.com/events/766186024158902/

Gottingen Street is being taken over by local Black Businesses inside of various Gottingen Street storefronts. These businesses will offer everything from food and fashion to wellness products, art and musical performances.

Join us for the fall edition of #TakingBLKGottingen on Saturday, September 26. Experience and celebrate the diversity of North End Halifax!