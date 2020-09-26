Taking BLK Gottingen
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-09-2020 01:00 26-09-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Taking BLK Gottingen
Experience and celebrate the diversity of North End Halifax! Full detailsNorth End Business Association DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Gottingen Street is being taken over by local Black Businesses inside of various Gottingen Street storefronts. These businesses will offer everything from food and fashion to wellness products, art and musical performances.
Join us for the fall edition of #TakingBLKGottingen on Saturday, September 26. Experience and celebrate the diversity of North End Halifax!