Art Exhibit: FLUID – Blake Little

KENDERDINE ART GALLERY

FLUID is a photographic portrait series by Los Angeles-based Blake Little that began in 2017 with a simple casting call. The response was overwhelming and led to portrait sessions in various locations including university studios in Victoria, Regina and Saskatoon. What Little has come to recognize is the pivotal and seismic shift in the history of the human identity spectrum with transgender, non-binary, gender fluid, Two Spirit and + people at the forefront. As an artist, Little felt compelled to begin recording regular, activist and celebrity models who are on the vanguard, while paying particular attention to diversity of class, race, age groups and geographic locations of his models.

FLUID has evolved in close consultation with Dr. Aaron Devor, Founder and Academic Director of the world’s largest Transgender Archives, and Founder and host of the international, interdisciplinary Moving Trans History Forward conferences and Professor of Sociology, University of Victoria. Curator, Wayne Baerwaldt.

Kenderdine Art Gallery and College Art Galleries will remain closed to the public in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. We will offer online dissemination for all of our Fall 2020 exhibitions. Please check our website or follow us on Instagram and Facebook for timely content and updates.

