Global BC 60th Anniversary Cooking Together in partnership with Trail Appliances
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-09-2020 07:00 25-10-2020 10:00 America/Toronto Global BC 60th Anniversary Cooking Together in partnership with Trail Appliances
Sundays from September 20 to October 25 | Global News Morning | Full detailsWatch Global News Morning on Sundays - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Sundays on Global News Morning
September 20 to October 25
Join Global BC in partnership with Trail Appliances as we Cook Together to celebrate 60 years on air and in the community!
Watch Global News Morning every Sunday as we celebrate our anniversary with a delicious family dish, prepared by your favourite Global BC hosts and Chef Wayne!
Details at Globalnews.ca/CookingTogether