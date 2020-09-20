Menu

Food
Sep 20 - Oct 25 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Global BC 60th Anniversary Cooking Together in partnership with Trail Appliances

Where
Watch Global News Morning on Sundays - BC View Map
When
Sundays from September 20 to October 25 | Global News Morning | Full details 

Website
https://globalnews.ca/cookingtogether
Sundays on Global News Morning September 20 to October 25 Join Global BC in partnership with Trail Appliances as we Cook Together to celebrate 60 years on air and in the community! Watch Global News Morning every Sunday as we celebrate our anniversary with a delicious family dish, prepared by your favourite Global BC hosts and Chef Wayne! Details at Globalnews.ca/CookingTogether.
