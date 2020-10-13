Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Oct 13 - Oct 27 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Global Lethbridge supports: Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction

Where
Virtual - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-10-2020 08:00 27-10-2020 18:00 America/Toronto Global Lethbridge supports: Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction

Join us for the online Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction, proudly presented by Cor Van Raay. Bidding will be open from Oct 13 – 27, with proceeds directly impacting patients, residents and care teams at Covenant Health’s St. Michael’s Health Centre and St. Therese Villa in Lethbridge. Thank you for your support! Full details 

 Virtual - Covenant Health DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://givergy.ca/harvestmoonball

Join us for the online Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction, proudly presented by Cor Van Raay. Bidding will be open from Oct 13 – 27, with proceeds directly impacting patients, residents and care teams at Covenant Health’s St. Michael’s Health Centre and St. Therese Villa in Lethbridge. Thank you for your support!