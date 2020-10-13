Global Lethbridge supports: Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction
- When
-
Add to Calendar 13-10-2020 08:00 27-10-2020 18:00 America/Toronto Global Lethbridge supports: Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction
Join us for the online Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction, proudly presented by Cor Van Raay. Bidding will be open from Oct 13 – 27, with proceeds directly impacting patients, residents and care teams at Covenant Health’s St. Michael’s Health Centre and St. Therese Villa in Lethbridge. Thank you for your support! Full detailsVirtual - Covenant Health DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Join us for the online Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction, proudly presented by Cor Van Raay. Bidding will be open from Oct 13 – 27, with proceeds directly impacting patients, residents and care teams at Covenant Health’s St. Michael’s Health Centre and St. Therese Villa in Lethbridge. Thank you for your support!