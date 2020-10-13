13-10-2020 08:00

27-10-2020 18:00

America/Toronto

Global Lethbridge supports: Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction

Join us for the online Harvest Moon Ball Silent Auction, proudly presented by Cor Van Raay. Bidding will be open from Oct 13 – 27, with proceeds directly impacting patients, residents and care teams at Covenant Health’s St. Michael’s Health Centre and St. Therese Villa in Lethbridge. Thank you for your support! Full details →