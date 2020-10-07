Global Edmonton supports the CISN Country 103.9 Yards for Hope

Global Edmonton is proud to support the CISN Country 103.9 broadcast of Yards for Hope, this year’s Radiothon in support of Hope Mission, an organization dedicated to helping the hungry and homeless. Collectively, over the last decade, the annual radiothon has raised over a million dollars.

Kicking off on Wednesday, October 7 @ 5:30 a.m., the award-winning radio station will broadcast from The Brick Field at Commonwealth. Starting at one end zone of the football field, the live broadcast will move one yard for every thousand dollars donated, with the goal of providing 42,000+ meals this Fall. Chris, Jack & Matt, will continue to move up the field, aiming to travel 110 yards and reach the other end zone by 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8.

To donate, please call Hope Mission 1-855-836-HOPE (4673) or give online at: https://hopemission.com/radiothon/

Hope begins with a meal at Hope Mission, and you can provide a meal and more. $54 will provide 20 hot, nutritious meals and care for those in need.