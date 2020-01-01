Menu

Virtual
Jan 1 - Oct 7 1:00 AM - 3:00 AM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports World CP Day

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
01-01-2020 01:00 07-10-2020 03:00

On now until October 6 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC
exec@bccerebralpalsy.com
Contact
exec@bccerebralpalsy.com 778-991-1604 (Elizabeth Specht )

On now until October 6

Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is organizing a month long fundraising and awareness campaign culminating with World CP Day October 6th.

Cerebral Palsy affects over 10,000 people in BC, all ages, and from all walks of life.
There is no cure.

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at BC4CP.ca