Global BC & 980 CKNW supports World CP Day
- When
-
Add to Calendar 01-01-2020 01:00 07-10-2020 03:00 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports World CP Day
On now until October 6 | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC Elizabeth Specht exec@bccerebralpalsy.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- exec@bccerebralpalsy.com 778-991-1604 (Elizabeth Specht )
On now until October 6
Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is organizing a month long fundraising and awareness campaign culminating with World CP Day October 6th.
Cerebral Palsy affects over 10,000 people in BC, all ages, and from all walks of life.
There is no cure.
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at BC4CP.ca