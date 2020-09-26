Menu

Music
Sep 26 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Eric & Em – September 26th 2020

Where
The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Join us for a great music evening of pop, rock and folk. Doors open at 5:30pm. Show is from 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm. Drinks and Snacks available for purchase. #KeepCalmAndSupportLiveMusic Full details 

Website
https://www.thevibrantvine.com/product?productid=829F31E0-5837-4794-9EC9-3847062435CC
Contact
Eventsmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (The Vibrant Vine Winery)
Join us for a great music evening of pop, rock and folk. Doors open at 5:30pm. Show is from 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm. Drinks and Snacks available for purchase. #KeepCalmAndSupportLiveMusic