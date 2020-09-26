26-09-2020 18:00

26-09-2020 20:00

America/Toronto

Eric & Em – September 26th 2020

Join us for a great music evening of pop, rock and folk. Doors open at 5:30pm. Show is from 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm. Drinks and Snacks available for purchase. #KeepCalmAndSupportLiveMusic Full details →