Other
Aug 25, 2020 - May 31, 2021 12:00 AM

630 CHED supports: Light the Midway

Where
Fort Edmonton Park - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-08-2020 00:00 31-05-2021 00:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports: Light the Midway

Edmontonians are invited to help Light the Midway at Fort Edmonton Park by buying symbolic bulbs. Full details 

 Fort Edmonton Park - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://lightthemidway.ca

Something amazing is happening in Edmonton’s River Valley!  Fort Edmonton Foundation is raising $1 Million to Light the Midway at Fort Edmonton Park. Buy a symbolic bulb, fundraise individually or join a team and be part of lighting up a world-class, historic attraction that is set to reopen in 2021.

To learn more on how you can be part of history visit lightthemidway.ca.

 