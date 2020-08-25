630 CHED supports: Light the Midway
- Where
- Fort Edmonton Park - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 25-08-2020 00:00 31-05-2021 00:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports: Light the Midway
Edmontonians are invited to help Light the Midway at Fort Edmonton Park by buying symbolic bulbs. Full detailsFort Edmonton Park - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://lightthemidway.ca
Something amazing is happening in Edmonton’s River Valley! Fort Edmonton Foundation is raising $1 Million to Light the Midway at Fort Edmonton Park. Buy a symbolic bulb, fundraise individually or join a team and be part of lighting up a world-class, historic attraction that is set to reopen in 2021.
To learn more on how you can be part of history visit lightthemidway.ca.