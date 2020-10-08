Virtual
Oct 8 6:45 PM - 10:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion At Home

Virtual Event
http://compassionhouse.org/fwc

No runway? No problem. Join us at Syncrude presents Fashion with Compassion At Home — a virtual experience set at our home, Sorrentino’s Compassion House, enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your home.

Enjoy fashion, entertainment, and of course, a special look at the strong women we serve battling cancer. Anyone, anywhere can attend this signature fundraising event, in support of Compassion House Foundation and the operation of Sorrentino’s Compassion House.

For tickets and more information visit compassionhouse.org/fwc.