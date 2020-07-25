SASKATOON FARMERS’ MARKET – Weekend Hours

SATURDAYS - 8:00am to 2:00pm. SUNDAYS - 10:00am to 3:00pm. 2600 KOYL AVENUE.

VENDORS: Benlock Farms, Prete's Produce, Brian Giesbrecht, Choice's Bakery, Chatty' Indian Spices, Country Lane Market, Donna's Delectable Mini-Cheesecakes, Donna's Country Kitchen, D & P Bakery, Eagle Creek Colony, Golden Prairie Wild Boar, Grandora Gardens, G & R Gardens, Hudson Bay Distillery, I-Lent/Prairie Heart Foods, Jenny's Bow and Meow, Kapusta & Kake, K-5 Farms, Kristen's Homemade Premade Preserves, Little Quail Ridge Orchards (BC Fruit Truck), Lynne Road Petals n' Edibles, Maduro Coffee & Tea, Marisa Bioart Plant Tech, Max Produce, Midwest Fresh Produce, Mexican Bakery, Moss Mama, Name Your Nuts, Nestor's Bakery/Fruition Orchard, Original Family Farm, Parenteau Bros., Meadworks, Prairie Pasta Lady, Prairie Houseplants, Red Barn Dairy, Riverlot Orchards, River View Gourment, Rosemary Bakery & Kitchen, Saskatoon Furs, Seif Kitchen, Simpkins Family Farm, Simpkins Market Garden, Simply Delicious, Sleepy Baker, SoapCutts Handmade Soaps, Tasty Specialty Foods, Tasty Habits, T & H Apiaries, Terry's Old-Fashioned Pies & Jams, Thrive Juice Co., Traditionally Saskatchewan, Veggie Samosa, VivVan's Crafts, World Away Farms.

MID-WEEK MARKET: Wednesdays by the Spiffy Car Wash in Stonebridge (600 Melville St) open from 2:00 to 6:00pm.

VIRTUAL MARKET: Opens for orders Sundays at 4:00pm and closes Thursdays at 11:00pm.