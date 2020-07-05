Virtual
Global BC sponsors: Covenant House Sleep Out Home Edition

Online - N/A, Vancouver, BC View Map
All ages
http://SleepOutVancouver.org/homeedition
sleepout@covenanthousebc.org (Covenant House Vancouver)

Friday, July 10 Covenant House Vancouver is challenging the community to come together virtually and spend one night on their living room floor or in their backyard in solidarity with homeless and at-risk youth. Join Global BC Community Reporter Michael Newman in giving up your bed for one night so homeless youth can find one at Covenant House. Proudly sponsored by Global BC.