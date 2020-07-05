Global BC sponsors: Covenant House Sleep Out Home Edition

Friday, July 10 Covenant House Vancouver is challenging the community to come together virtually and spend one night on their living room floor or in their backyard in solidarity with homeless and at-risk youth. Join Global BC Community Reporter Michael Newman in giving up your bed for one night so homeless youth can find one… Full detailsOnline - N/A, Vancouver, BC Covenant House Vancouver sleepout@covenanthousebc.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Friday, July 10 Covenant House Vancouver is challenging the community to come together virtually and spend one night on their living room floor or in their backyard in solidarity with homeless and at-risk youth. Join Global BC Community Reporter Michael Newman in giving up your bed for one night so homeless youth can find one at Covenant House. Proudly sponsored by Global BC.